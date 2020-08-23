David Carroll Bruner

November 23, 1947 - August 15, 2020

David Carroll Bruner, who taught courses in psychology, neurobiology, and business communications for 20 years at Cleveland State University, died of cancer on August 15, 2020.

David was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 23, 1947 and grew up in Racine, Wisconsin. His loving parents, Henry and Marjorie Bruner, nurtured his development, as did four brothers who treasured his company. At Washington Park High School in Racine, he was elected President of the Student Council, won athletic letters in sports, earned the Eagle Scout designation, and served the community. He attended Princeton University, from which he graduated in 1969 cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. American history was a loved avocation throughout his life. After college, he volunteered for the U.S. Navy and served as a medical corpsman at the Philadelphia Naval Hospital for two years during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge from the Navy, he earned a master's degree in Psychology from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a doctorate from the Illinois School of Professional Psychology.

His professional work began with a focus on psychological issues confronting military veterans. He served the Veterans Administration's Cleveland Medical Center and later provided psychological counseling services to students at area schools. David was a gifted communicator, which he later brough to the benefit of students at schools including John Carroll University and Cleveland State University. Students and colleagues expressed their thanks for his contributions.

A life-long bachelor, David is survived by four brothers and their wives, nine nephews and nieces, and eight grand nephews and nieces, all of whom valued his faith and compassion, and mourn his passing. His extended family will observe a private memorial for David at an unspecified date in the future. In lieu of flowers, David may be remembered by memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society or charities of one's choosing.

