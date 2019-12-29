David E. Dower

December 19, 1944 - December 23, 2019

David E. Dower, 75, passed away, at Lakeview Specialty Hospital, Waterford, on December 23, 2019. He was born in Ishpeming, MI on December 19, 1944 the son of the late Roy and Mabel (nee: Schwandt) Dower.

David had a career of driving truck to include car hauling with K.A.T. and been a longtime employee of SuperValu retiring in 2002. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, and a retiree of the Teamsters Local #200. David was a collector of everything, working on his cars, and even rebuilt his Model A Ford.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra; their children and their families, Michael Dower, Scott (Jeanette) Dower, James Vyvyan, Tanya (Jon) Metz, and her children, Mabelyn and William, his sister, Roberta (Jeff) Bouldin, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four brothers.

The celebration of his life will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, December 31st at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Kevin Mieczkowski officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the Salvation Army, , or Life Change Camp in Clinton, MO.

