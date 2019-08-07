David G. Lampman

January 5, 1935 - August 2, 2019

RACINE – David G. Lampman, 84, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Friday, August 2, 2019 after his seven-year bout with dementia.

Dave was born in Wabasha, MN on January 5, 1935 to Galend and June (nee Kamel) Lampman. He served in the U.S. Army. On April 29, 1961, Dave married the former Gail Monson, celebrating 58 years of marriage. Dave retired from the City of Racine Department of Public Works. He was a lifelong Packers and Cubs fan and enjoyed his Saturday's playing golf. Dave was a very good athlete, playing most sports during high school. Dave also played for the Racine Raiders, was a pitcher in the Triple A city baseball league and enjoyed fishing. He had a great smile and sarcastic sense of humor.

Dave will be dearly missed by his wife, Gail Lampman; children, Skip (Debbie) Lampman and Linda (Tom) Bauer; grandchildren, C.J. (Rachel) Lampman, Bryan Lampman, Jessica (Joe) Srnka and Jacob Bauer; step granddaughter, Alissa (Jimmy) Sylvester; and his great grandchildren, Kolbi, Ace, Finley, Levi, Logan, Landon, Logan and Lauren. Dave is also survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Andy Lampman; and sisters, Betty Selky, Joy Marinac and June Akerlund.

A visitation for Dave will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. A private family entombment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Koos for Kids.

