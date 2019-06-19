David H. Back

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FLORIDA -David H. Back, age 68, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., passed away September 22, 2018.

He is survived by his wife Paula; son, Adam McCormick; and his grandson, Chase McCormick. David was born in Racine Wis., the son of Clyde and Ruth Back. He graduated from Racine Lutheran High School. He went on to earn a BS and Masters Degree from University of Wisconsin. He served his Country stateside as a Combat Medic during the Vietnam War. The majority of his career was spent at Meriter Hospital Newstart as a AODA Counselor where he retired after 35 years.

Dave is greatly missed by Paula, Adam, Chase, Karen (sister) and Mike Maren, Tom (brother) and Zayda Back, Judy (sister) and Lowell Tietyen, Rick (brother) and Lonnie Back as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Please join us in a Celebration of Life honoring Dave on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove, Wis. from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.