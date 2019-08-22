David H. Richter

November 6, 1930 - August 19, 2019

David H. Richter, 88 of Wild Rose, formerly of Racine. Passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home. He was born on November 6, 1930 in Sheboygan the son of Herman and Marie (Wierek) Richter.

David married Lois Dandeneau on October 7, 1967 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Racine.

He was a maintenance supervisor for Racine Steel Casting and P.P.G. Industries.

David enjoyed fishing, bowling, tropical fish, playing: pinochle, cribbage, sheep head and rummy kub. Besides coaching football, basketball and baseball, David enjoyed playing basketball in the back yard with his 3 boys, who he was so proud of. He loved his grandchildren and being called "papa".

David is survived by his loving wife, Lois; 3 sons, David, Jr. Richter of Centerville ,Ohio; Kurt (Lisa) Richter of Phoenix, Az and Eric (Martha) Richter of Wild Rose, WI; 15 Grandchildren; 2 Great Grandchildren; Brother-in-law: Albert Dandeneau of Racine, WI; two sisters-in-law, Lucille Hapcek and Lorraine Caspers both of Racine, WI and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Elaine Berg & Jacqueline Hanson; Brother: Robert Richter; Brother-in-law and Life Long Friend, Marcel Dandeneau.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Waupaca. Fr. David Greskowiak will preside. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial of cremains will be in Central WI Veteran Memorial in King with full military honors.

Holly Funeral Home in Wild Rose is in charge of arrangements.