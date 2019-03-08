Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David J. "Lucky" Musil. View Sign

David J. Musil “Lucky” April 25, 1955 – March 4, 2019 STURTEVANT – David James Musil, age 63, affectionately known by many as “Lucky”, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Monday morning, March 4, 2019. David was born in Racine on April 25, 1955 to the late Raymond and Virginia (nee: Heckel) Musil. He attended Washington Park & Walden High Schools. On September 15, 1979, he was united in marriage with Karen Marie (nee: Hagen) Musil. A professional truck driver his entire career, he drove for several transport companies, retiring from Estes Express Lines. Dave was a member of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America-Badger Heritage Chapter and had just started volunteering at the Clement J. Zablocki Veterans Affairs Medical Center. As a loyal and dedicated Harley-Davidson motorcycle rider, he was especially proud of his 1948 Harley panhead, of which he could be often found restoring & tuning-up in his shop. He had a great appreciation for nature and always looked forward to relaxing in beautiful Northern Wisconsin. Above all, Dave loved being with his sons and was all about his family. They were his world. Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Karen; their beloved sons, Lucas (Sydney Walters) Musil and Ross (Raychel Rondone) Musil; brothers, Charles (Paula) Musil and Steven Musil; sister, Brenda (Craig) Baumstark; brothers-in-law, Gary (Joyce) Hagen and Bruce (Ceil) Hagen; nephews, Ray & Shane Baumstark and Brian & Alex (Amanda) Hagen; other special relatives and many, many friends – too numerous to mention all by name. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Richard “Dickie” Musil; and by Karen’s parents, Carroll & Delores Hagen. Services celebrating Dave’s life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 6:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. A memorial dinner & reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 3:00 –6:00 pm. In memory of Dave, please offer a kind deed to someone in need. A heartfelt note of thanks to all our family & friends for the outpouring of love & support extended during the past few days. We will never forget your compassion & kindness. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000



