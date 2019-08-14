David J. Petersen

April 15, 1939 - August 10, 2019

CALEDONIA - David J. Petersen, age 80, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 following a short battle with cancer. He was born in Racine, April 15, 1939 and proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 – 1962.

On August 5, 1961 at St. Edward Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Nancy E. Lees who preceded him in death, November 20, 2014. Together they raised three children, Kimberly, Tammy, and Scott. He was employed by J.I. Case Company for thirty years, retiring in 1994. David was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. He was an avid Packer and Brewer fan. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing, and home remodeling projects. Above all he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children, Tammy (Michael) Lundgren of Mt. Pleasant, Scott (Amy) Petersen of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Joshua (Jenna), Jacob (Krystal), and Nicholas (Dalilla) Lundgren, Aaron and April Wilson, Michael and David Petersen; 16 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. In addition to his wife, Nancy he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly; grandchildren, Samantha and Nathaniel, and great grandson, Nevin.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, Monday, August 19, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment with full military honors will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

In celebration of Dave, it is suggested everyone dress in their favorite Packer or Brewer fanwear. Dave would appreciate that!

