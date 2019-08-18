David J. Petersen (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David J. Petersen.
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Obituary
Send Flowers

David J. Petersen

April 15, 1939 - August 10, 2019

CALEDONIA - David J. Petersen, age 80, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 following a short battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, Monday, August 19, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment with full military honors will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 18, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.