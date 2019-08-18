David J. Petersen
April 15, 1939 - August 10, 2019
CALEDONIA - David J. Petersen, age 80, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 following a short battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, Monday, August 19, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment with full military honors will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.
