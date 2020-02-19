David J. Smith"Smitty"

March 1, 1944 – February 14, 2020

RACINE – J. David Smith, known to many as "Smitty", 75, passed away at Ascension – All Saints on Friday, February 14, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Jackson, MS, on March 1, 1944, son of the late Paul and Nellie (Née: Gillis) Smith.

Dave was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Nancy L. Schumaker, on May 4, 1968, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Racine.

Dave graduated from Park High School in 1962. He worked as a customer service consultant for Gordon Auto Parts, Schaefer Motors, and finally for Palmen Motors until his retirement. Dave was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed hunting with his buddies. He was a member of Kenosha Bowmen. Dave enjoyed woodworking and gardening. He enjoyed growing tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and usually one mystery vegetable every year. Dave also enjoyed working the daily crossword puzzle in the newspaper and getting help from Nancy on the ones he couldn't get. Above all, Dave loved his family tremendously and will be dearly missed.

Dave leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 51 years, Nancy Smith; daughter, Melissa Taggart; granddaughters, Taylor (Jon) Baker, Meghann Taggart; great-grandchildren, Raelynn Taggart, Amos Baker; brother-in-law, Scott Tangerstrom; sister-in-law, Colleen Schumaker; nieces, Bethany Tangerstrom, Sarah Tangerstrom; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Dave is preceded in death by his sister, Susan Tangerstrom.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, 2:00pm until 4:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. A celebration of Dave's life will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, 11:00am, at the funeral home. Visitation on Monday will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to say "Thank You" to Alyssa and Alex from the All Saints ICU for the care given to our family during this difficult time.

