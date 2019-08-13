David J. Vogt

May 23, 1964 – August 9, 2019

RACINE – David John Vogt, 55, passed away unexpectedly and received the promise of eternal life on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born in Racine on May 23, 1964, son of John and Susan (Nee: Wuerzberger) Vogt.

Dave graduated from Washington Park High School in 1982, where he met the love of his life, the former Susan M Ross. They were united in marriage on June 6, 1987, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Racine.

Dave worked for Uline in Pleasant Prairie on the Distribution Center's Projects Team. Dave loved spending time with his girls on his boat, and his trips up north in Eagle River with his family. He was an avid dog lover, rescuing several dogs and volunteering for Rettungs-Haus Shepherds of Kenosha.

Dave leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 32 years, Sue Vogt; daughters, Ashley Vogt, Sarah (Ryan) Hakes, Rachel (Aaron) Baclawski; parents, John and Susan Vogt; brother, Dan (Joe Slieff) Vogt; nephew, Jared; niece, Abby; mother-in-law, Ellen Ross; brother-in-law, David Hearn; his Rettungs-Haus family; his faithful canine companions, Sophie, Aren, Judah, Stella; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Dave is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Willard Ross; and his beloved canine baby-girl, Suzy.

A celebration of Dave's life will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, 7:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Pastor Marcy Wietes officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the family for a memorial to be established on a later date.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM