MESA, AZ - David John Berres Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather. U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Retired, Korean War Vet. He is survived by wife of 63 yrs. Joellyn, three daughters, seven grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Sister Virginia Cramer, and sister in-law Mary Lou Masik. Celebration of Life service will be held in Nisswa, MN. this summer.
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 22, 2019