David K. Lowe
March 16, 1923 - December 19, 2019
RACINE - David Kemper Lowe, age 96, of Racine, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Hartford, WI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, December 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave, with Reverend Michael Peterson officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet Thursday at the funeral home 5-7 p.m. and on Friday at the church 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Memorials to the family for Masses to be said in David's and Doris' name have been suggested.
