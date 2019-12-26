David K. Lowe (1923 - 2019)
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
4339 Douglas Ave
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
4339 Douglas Ave
David K. Lowe

March 16, 1923 - December 19, 2019

RACINE - David Kemper Lowe, age 96, of Racine, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Hartford, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, December 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave, with Reverend Michael Peterson officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet Thursday at the funeral home 5-7 p.m. and on Friday at the church 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Memorials to the family for Masses to be said in David's and Doris' name have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 26, 2019
bullet World War II
