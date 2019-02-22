Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Koker. View Sign

RACINE - David Koker, 71, went to join his much loved wife in Heaven on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was born in Racine on June 29, 1947, the son of the late Ernest and Doris (nee: Smith) Koker. On October 14, 1967, David was united in marriage to Diane Riegelman at Epiphany Lutheran Church. He was a machinist at Bosch for over 30 years. Dave was a past member of St. Rita's Catholic Church. He enjoyed reading, and loved watching TV, especially Western movies, Discovery channel, and the History channel. Dave also really loved food, especially sweets. He will be missed by his children, Lisa Koker, Ann (Scott) Patzen, Jon Koker, and Matt Koker; grandchildren, Ariella (Juan) Sauceda, Holden Rodriguez, Josh Patzen, and Savannah (David) Miatech; great grandchildren, Kailee, Kendrick, and Darrius, his brother, Dennis (Sheryl) Koker, sister, Kay Earl, and sister-in-law, Eileen (Don) Bahrs. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Dave was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Diane; brothers, Melvin Koker and Fred Koker; sisters, Karen Coleman and Kris Shields. A celebration of life gathering for Dave will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those wishing to remember Dave in a special way may make a memorial donation to the Racine Humane Society. Online condolences can be expressed at



RACINE - David Koker, 71, went to join his much loved wife in Heaven on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was born in Racine on June 29, 1947, the son of the late Ernest and Doris (nee: Smith) Koker. On October 14, 1967, David was united in marriage to Diane Riegelman at Epiphany Lutheran Church. He was a machinist at Bosch for over 30 years. Dave was a past member of St. Rita's Catholic Church. He enjoyed reading, and loved watching TV, especially Western movies, Discovery channel, and the History channel. Dave also really loved food, especially sweets. He will be missed by his children, Lisa Koker, Ann (Scott) Patzen, Jon Koker, and Matt Koker; grandchildren, Ariella (Juan) Sauceda, Holden Rodriguez, Josh Patzen, and Savannah (David) Miatech; great grandchildren, Kailee, Kendrick, and Darrius, his brother, Dennis (Sheryl) Koker, sister, Kay Earl, and sister-in-law, Eileen (Don) Bahrs. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Dave was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Diane; brothers, Melvin Koker and Fred Koker; sisters, Karen Coleman and Kris Shields. A celebration of life gathering for Dave will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those wishing to remember Dave in a special way may make a memorial donation to the Racine Humane Society. Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com STURINO FUNERAL HOME 3014 Northwestern Ave. 262-632-4479 Funeral Home Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Avenue

Racine , WI 53404

(262) 632-4479 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close