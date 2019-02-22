RACINE - David Koker, 71, went to join his much loved wife in Heaven on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was born in Racine on June 29, 1947, the son of the late Ernest and Doris (nee: Smith) Koker. On October 14, 1967, David was united in marriage to Diane Riegelman at Epiphany Lutheran Church. He was a machinist at Bosch for over 30 years. Dave was a past member of St. Rita's Catholic Church. He enjoyed reading, and loved watching TV, especially Western movies, Discovery channel, and the History channel. Dave also really loved food, especially sweets. He will be missed by his children, Lisa Koker, Ann (Scott) Patzen, Jon Koker, and Matt Koker; grandchildren, Ariella (Juan) Sauceda, Holden Rodriguez, Josh Patzen, and Savannah (David) Miatech; great grandchildren, Kailee, Kendrick, and Darrius, his brother, Dennis (Sheryl) Koker, sister, Kay Earl, and sister-in-law, Eileen (Don) Bahrs. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Dave was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Diane; brothers, Melvin Koker and Fred Koker; sisters, Karen Coleman and Kris Shields. A celebration of life gathering for Dave will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those wishing to remember Dave in a special way may make a memorial donation to the Racine Humane Society. Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com STURINO FUNERAL HOME 3014 Northwestern Ave. 262-632-4479
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Koker.
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
(262) 632-4479
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 22, 2019