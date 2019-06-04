David L. Buri

Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Obituary
David L. Buri

FRANKSVILLE - David Lee Buri, age 72, joined his son, sisters, parents and some great friends in heaven on May 31, 2019.

A celebration of Dave's Life will be held on Saturday, June 8th, 4:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, 4600 County Line Rd. Visitation will be from 1:00pm until the time of the service. Please see tomorrow's newspaper or the funeral home website for the full obituary.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dave may be made to The or The .

Published in Racine Journal Times on June 4, 2019
