David L. Ebbers

February 13, 1943 - April 5, 2020

David L. Ebbers, 77, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home.

Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on February 13, 1943, he was the son of Charles and Ginny (Nee Hegeman) Ebbers. His early life was spent in Burlington, where he graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School. He served as a dental lab technician in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. On September 7, 1968 at St. Mary Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Patricia Klocker. Following marriage, they made Burlington their home. He was a lifelong Burlington resident.

David owned and operated his own office for Allstate Insurance for over 40 years. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Kiwanis and the City of Burlington Rescue Squad. He loved hunting, fishing, dog training, skiing and playing cards.

He was a father that made his children's belly laugh. He was an architect of inside blanket forts under the dining room table, back yard snow-igloos and mountainous piles of autumn leaves for his kids to jump in.

He was King of Atlantis in the water - known for his "dolphin" rides, breath holding contests under the water, swim races and coaxing a kid or two to jump off the high dive. Anyone who challenged him, would get thrown right back into the pool.

His kids earned the right to drive his vehicles by meticulously detailing his cars.......every single Sunday. They earned the right to stay in his house by doing chores, and he taught them what it was to have a work ethic.

He enjoyed cooking, often waking everyone in the house up to the smell of fried bacon and eggs. In the autumn he made fresh batches of chili, whipped up some mean chocolate malts with his 1970's Vitamix he purchased from the State Fair. The machine was so loud we all plugged our ears while it was on. However, there was nothing better to this day than his fresh caught fish-fry's.

He taught his children to love a good thunderstorm- and assured them it was just the angels that were bowling in heaven. He was most at home in nature. He loved to walk his dogs at Bong Recreation Area, fish the lakes of Wisconsin and Canada, and he always took the scenic route home. He taught his children and half of Burlington how to downhill ski. He engaged in competitive lawn mowing and manicuring with his neighbors. Dave loved to spent hours reviving his historic home with great pride. He also made sure his kids saw the great athletes in person, taking us to see Brian Winters sink a 3 pointer, Rollie Fingers pitch and Brett Favre throw a touchdown.

He loved to tell a good story. He told ghost stories to his nieces and nephews - that made them scream with delight. He told jokes that would bring a silent room to a roar. Dad danced the years away with his wife and daughters and sang the hits of the 50's, 60's and 70's at the top of his lungs. He was a crooner!

Later in life, he was blessed with grandchildren and taught them the art of collecting fireflies or catching a fish as their hearts filled with amazement and wonder. He taught them to properly butter popcorn and appreciate Adrian's frozen custard. He gave his children a sense of confidence and always made sure that his family knew he loved them. He was the best dad a kid could ask for and he will forever be missed.

David is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Christopher "Chuck" (Joanna) Ebbers, Alison (Tim) Henkhaus and Katie (Matt Spellman) Rinka; grandchildren, Cade and Hudson Ebbers, Breckan and Caelin Henkhaus and Tate Rinka; and siblings, Dick (Diane) Ebbers, Barb (Claude) Hamilton, Julie (Brian) Winters and Cris (Dan) Clay. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Pat Ebbers.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Oak Park Place, Kindred Hospice and Home Helpers for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Church, Catholic Central High School, Love, Inc. or Kindred Hospice.

A Celebration of David's Life will take place at a later date.

