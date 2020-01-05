David Lee "Dave" Lidester (1959 - 2020)
Obituary
David "Dave" Lee Lidester

February 7, 1959 – January 1, 2020

RACINE – David Lee Lidester, age 60; beloved husband of Janelle M. (nee: Wolf) Lidester and dear father of Anna (Andrew) Henn, Sam (Jill) Lidester, Claire (Joel) Hans, Joseph Lidester & Daniel Lidester; passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, surrounded with the love of his family, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue in Racine. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday, January 11th, from 9:30 – 11:00 am. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church have been suggested.

Please see this coming Wednesday's newspaper for the complete obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 5, 2020
