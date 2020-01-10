David Lee "Dave" Lidester (1959 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry for your loss, sending my deepest..."
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Avenue
Racine, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Avenue
Racine, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

David "Dave" Lee Lidester

February 7, 1959 – January 1, 2020

RACINE – David Lee Lidester, age 60, passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, surrounded with the love of his family, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Fr. Terry Huebner officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 9:30 – 11:00 am. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 10, 2020
bullet Purdue University
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.