David Lowell Katt

November 5, 1953 - January 4, 2020

RACINE - David Lowell Katt, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday January 4, 2020. He was born in Racine, November 5, 1953, son of Lowell Katt and Colleen (Nee: Lonergan) Katt.

Dave was a graduate of Washington Park High School "Class of 1971". He started working at Keystone Heating & AC Co. Inc. just after high school and became co-owner of the business with his family in 1995. Dave loved golfing with his longtime friends and at family outings. He was also an avid Packer and Cubs Fan who enjoyed collecting music albums and traveling.

He will be dearly missed by his son, Sam Katt (Edward Hupp); his mother, Colleen Katt; siblings, Marshall (Elizabeth) Katt, Colleen (Alex) Miskovic, Herbert W. Katt, Gretchen M. Katt; nieces and nephews, Jessica Katt, Tara (Bryan) Storbeck, Alex Miskovic Jr., Mitchell Katt, Christian Katt, Nicholas Katt, Noah Katt; great-nephew, Grant Storbeck; other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Nee:Ockey); his father, Lowell; infant sister, Gretchen; brother, Michael; and nephew, Ryan.

A celebration of Dave's life will be held at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Avenue on Friday, January 24, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 pm with a time of sharing memories to follow at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Harm Reduction International, Autistic Self Advocacy Network, National Center for Transgender Equality or NAMI have been suggested.

