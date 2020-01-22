David Lowell Katt (1953 - 2020)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Preservation Hall
740 Lake Avenue
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Preservation Hall
740 Lake Avenue
Obituary
David Lowell Katt

November 5, 1953 - January 4, 2020

RACINE - David Lowell Katt, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday January 4, 2020.

A celebration of Dave's life will be held at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Avenue on Friday, January 24, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 pm with a time of sharing memories to follow at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Harm Reduction International, Autistic Self Advocacy Network, National Center for Transgender Equality or NAMI have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 22, 2020
