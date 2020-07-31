David Michael Drewek

December 1st, 1941 - July 23, 2020

On Thursday, July 23, 2020, David Michael Drewek,78, died at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH following heart related issues.

David was born on December 1st, 1941 to Anthony and Loretta (Danhauser) Drewek in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He lived in Racine, Wisconsin for over 60 years and retired to Bridgewater Corners, Vermont. David is survived by his wife, Mary (Schumann) Drewek, of Bridgewater Corners, VT. He is also survived by his three children: Michael Drewek (Cynthia) of Golden, CO, Lisa Kern (Steve) of Bartlett, IL, and Mark Drewek (Dina) of Aurora, IL; and his five grandchildren, Austin Drewek, Paige Drewek, Jennifer Kern, Leah Kern, and Nathan Drewek. David also has two stepchildren: Tracy Fournier (Jim) and Libby Jones (Pat); and three step-grandchildren: Adam Fournier, Alec Fournier, and Riley Jones. He also survived by his brother Richard Drewek (Thatsana) of Colgate, WI; and David's first wife, JoAnn Drewek Murtha of Racine. David was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Drewek. David will be remembered by his many nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends.

David was a 1959 Graduate of St. Catherine's High School, attended the Art Institute of Chicago and graduated from Dominican College in Racine, WI.

David was a talented, accomplished and inspiring artist. He was known for his beautiful paintings, drawings, blown glass, pottery, and sculptures. David was a teacher, founding member, and the head of the art department at Prairie School for 36 years. He impacted the lives of many students and staff throughout his time at Prairie. David loved sailing his boat "Cahoots" on Lake Michigan and enjoyed telling about the "The Great Circle Tour" boat trip he took with Mary. David will be remembered for his love for his family, telling a great joke, entertaining stories, and becoming friends with everyone he met.

A celebration of David's life will take place at a future date.

Memorial donations can be made to the Prairie School Art Department, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, Racine, WI 53402 or to an animal rescue program of your choice.