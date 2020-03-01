David "Dave" P. Koos

David "Dave" P. Koos, age 75, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's Medical Center.

Dave is survived by his wife, Jane Koos; his children, David (Meghan) Koos, Jr. and Adrienne (Don) Johnson; and his four grandchildren.

Funeral Services honoring David's life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for David will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Wednesday, March 4, 2020 edition of the Kenosha News.

