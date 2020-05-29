David R. Leonhardt
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David R. Leonhardt 1954 - 2020 Racine - David Roger Leonhardt, age 65, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine, October 4, 1954, son of the late Jacob and Betty (Nee: Forsman) Leonhardt. David enjoyed going to Careers, eating out, playing legos, and watching game shows and wrestling. He loved being with his family especially his great nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed. Surviving are his siblings, Margaret Jaramillo and Robert Schaible of Amberg, WI, Katherine and Robert Aviles of Naples, FL, Mark Leonhardt of Alpha, MI; niece and nephews, Reuben (Brianna) Jaramillo, Fred (Deanna) Trevino, Santiago Jaramillo, Jesse Casas, Rachel Jaramillo, Jason (Giezel) Trevino; great nieces and nephews, Aaliyah, Isabella, Bubba, Reuben Jr, Aiyanna, Amya, Ezekiel, Leilani, Sophie, and Lucy; uncle and aunts, Marvin (Linda) Leonhardt of Bull Head City, AZ, Bonnie Thompson, and Emma Forsman; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles. Private services will be held followed by entombment at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials in David's name to your favorite charity have been suggested. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved