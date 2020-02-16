David R. Remus

1946 - 2020

RACINE- Leaving the arms of his family, David Remus passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 13, 2020 after a 13 year battle with cancer.

David was born in Kenosha in 1946 and was proud to trace his family lineage all the way back to Mayflower descendant Nathaniel Warren. He proudly served his country in the army (1967-68), and in 1974 wed his loving wife Mary. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, at his best when he was in the woods, on the lake, or watching the wildlife from his backyard. A skilled salesman and people person, Dave carried a twinkle in his eye and always had something to say. He used this skill to open Damar Uniforms and Embroidery with his wife Mary, a business they ran together for 27 years. He loved people, always ready to volunteer and lend a helping hand. The two things he cared most for passing along was his faith in God and his love for the outdoors. He succeeded in both.

David was preceded in death by parents June and Robert Remus, and is survived by wife of 45 years Mary (Levonowich), daughter Amy (Eric) Hodges, siblings Paul (Judy) Remus and Roberta Gascho, grandchildren Carina, Laurel, William, and Margaret Hodges, brothers-in-law John (Carole), Michael (Nancy), and Robert Levonowich, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church (4340 6 Mile Rd, Racine) where he and Mary are members. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 on Wednesday, February 19th with the service immediately following. Interment will take place in Bristol-Paris Cemetery.

