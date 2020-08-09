1/1
David Robert Popodi
1960 - 2020
David Robert Popodi

August 26,1960 - August 4, 2020

David Robert Popodi age 59 of Edgerton, WI passed away at home Tuesday, August 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with ALS.

David was born to Ronald and Lula (Cooper) Popodi on August 26,1960 in Milwaukee, WI. He married Deborah Paddock on July 10, 1993 in Racine, Wisconsin. He later completed a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix in 2005. He worked for MPI Products LLC, in Deerfield, Wisconsin.

David enjoyed being a Boy Scout Leader, was a past member of Central Lutheran Church Council and loved to go canoeing and deer hunting. He enjoyed playing "Scrabble" with Deb.

David is survived by his wife Deborah, his father Ronald, his children; Caitlin and Nathan, his sister Ellen (Tom) Popodi, brothers; Dean, Daniel, and Doug (Eda) Popodi, his mother-in-law Audrey Fowles, his sister in law Susan (David) Osinga, Niece and nephews: Kiersten and Kyle Popodi, Josh and Jason Osinga and great nieces Bella and Sophia Osinga.

David is preceded in death by his mother Lula and his niece Amanda.

David was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing and at the family request there will be no services. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family.



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
