RACINE - David W. Gregory, 68, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, February 23, 2019 with his family at his side. He was born in Racine, WI, on July 25, 1950, son of the late Harold and Helen (nee Fojtik) Gregory. He is survived by his wife, Debra (nee: Kirner) Gregory; as well as, by his wonderful children, Kenny (Jessica), daughter Katie (A.J.) Pettis, and daughter Krista (Adam) Meulemans. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren and best little buddies Grant, Owen and Brennan. He is also survived by his sisters Barbara (Floyd) Benson and Darlene (Charles) Taylor; as well as his mother-in-law Dorothy Kirner, Kirner in-laws, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his father-in-law Leonard Kirner. He followed in his Grandfather and Father's footsteps as a Steamfitter and was part of Local Union 118. Before retiring, he worked for Racine Unified School District as a Maintenance Engineer. David was an avid hunter and fisherman enjoying the outdoors. He enjoyed his later years spending his time with his grandchildren, known as his “little buddies”, whom his world revolved around. The family would like to extend their appreciation to family and friends for all their love and support to Dave. Special thanks to friends Charlie Puder, Scott Hughes and Tom Pallesen for their extra care and aid they provided in his later years. A viewing will begin at 9:00 am on Saturday, March 2nd, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home (4600 County Line Road). Funeral services to follow at 11:00 am with Rev. David S. Sincock officiating. Entombment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, Dave and family members request that loved ones find an opportunity to pay an act of kindness forward to those in their lives. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000



