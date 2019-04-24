David William Mutchler

July 1, 1956 - April 20, 2019

RACINE – David William Mutchler, 62, passed away on April 20, 2019.

David was born July 1, 1956, in Racine. He graduated from high school in Deerfield, IL. David attended Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL, where he obtained a Bachelor's in Business Management.

When David was in high school, he played on the school's baseball team and enjoyed fixing bicycles with his father. In college, he was part of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. David worked as a sales consultant for All Tools Sales for several years. He then worked for Per Mar security, working as a security guard for Grayslake Central High School in Illinois. In 2018, David was awarded the Officer Excellence Award from Per Mar. He was also a part of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. David enjoyed playing golf and was a Chick Evans caddie. One of his biggest hobbies was fixing up old cars and attending car auctions. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. David loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and their families. David loved his family and he will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish David's memory is his sister, Mary (Richard) Coon of Sterling, IL; his niece, Deborah Mutchler-Schramm of Fountain, CO; his nephews: Matthew (Joanna) Coon of St. Charles, MO, Christopher (Elizabeth) Coon of Rochester, MN, and Benjamin (Shannon) Coon of Bettendorf, IA; 11 great-nieces and nephews, as well as many other relatives and friends.

David is preceded in death by his parents: William and Betty Jane (nee Jenkins) Mutchler; his grandparents: John and Elsie H. Jenkins as well as Dr. Ralph and Mrs. Mary W. Mutchler; and his brother, John R. Mutchler.

A celebration of David's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 A.M. with Pastor John Fleming officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to The (1555 N Rivercenter Dr #211, Milwaukee, WI 53212). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

