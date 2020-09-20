Dawn L. Tigges

April 23, 1929 – September 14, 2020

WATERFORD (formerly of Burlington) - Dawn Lorraine Tigges, 91, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Waterford Senior Living, Waterford, WI, following a hard-fought battle with Alzheimers.

Dawn was born in Caledonia, Wisconsin, on April 23, 1929, to Myron and Verna (nee: Sebastian) Novak. On June 11, 1949, she was united in marriage to Robert J. Tigges.

She graduated from William Horlick High School "Class of 1947". Dawn worked for many years as a legal secretary in Racine, Burlington, and Mukwonago and was a past member of the Racine and Burlington Legal Secretaries Associations. She had a love and knowledge of antiques and put it to use by running Dawn and Daughters Estate Sales. She, along with her husband, was a member of the Burlington Car Club and enjoyed the many friendships they made through their participation. She was a member of Living Water Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wind Lake, WI.

Dawn is survived by her five children: Barbara Tigges (Jim Thellefsen) of Racine, WI; Linda (Christopher) Kruschel of Valrico, FL; Robert Tigges (Micki Marshall) of Hobe Sound, FL; Ruth Tigges (Tim Olson) of Deland, FL; and Janet (Jim) Winterle of Burlington, WI; eight grandchildren: Mandy, Holly, Bobby, Michael, Benjamin, Emily, Trevor, and Sarah; and nine great-grandchildren: Hailey, Brady, Leah, Riley, Bailey, Jennifer, Ryan, Greg, and Wyatt; one brother, Myron Novak; sister-in-law, Marion Olson; brother-in-law, Fredrick Johnson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is also survived by her special friend, Robert Harter.

Dawn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Tigges; sisters-in-law Jenny Novak, Helen Tigges, Katherine Tigges, Joyce Tigges and Carol Johnson; brothers-in-law William Tigges, George Tigges and Bennet Olson. Also, special pet, Buffy.

Funeral visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403, from 12:30-2:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm with a private graveside service for the family immediately following at the Bohemian-National Cemetery, 6716 5 Mile Road, Caledonia, WI 53402. Due to the current Covid-19 health crisis and the family's concern for everyone's health and well-being, masks and social distancing will be strongly encouraged at the funeral home. The family also fully understands if health concerns keep you from attending. You may witness the service livestream on Tuesday at 2:00 pm by visiting the link that will be provided before the service begins. You may also watch anytime afterward at your own convenience. Memorials may be made to the Bohemian National Cemetery.

Dawn's family would like to thank her special caregivers at Waterford Senior Living. They would also like to thank Robert Harter for his compassion and friendship.

