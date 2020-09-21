1/1
Dawn L. Tigges
1929 - 2020
Dawn L. Tigges

April 23, 1929 – September 14, 2020

WATERFORD (formerly of Burlington) - Dawn Lorraine Tigges, 91, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Waterford Senior Living, Waterford, WI, following a hard-fought battle with Alzheimers.

Funeral visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403, from 12:30-2:00 pm.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm with a private graveside service for the family immediately following at the Bohemian-National Cemetery, 6716 5 Mile Road, Caledonia, WI 53402.

Due to the current Covid-19 health crisis and the family's concern for everyone's health and well-being, masks and social distancing will be strongly encouraged at the funeral home.

The family also fully understands if health concerns keep you from attending. You may witness the service livestream on Tuesday at 2:00 pm by visiting the link that will be provided before the service begins. You may also watch anytime afterward at your own convenience.

Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
21
Graveside service
PRIVATE -- Bohemian-National Cemetery -- You may witness the service livestream on Tuesday at 2:00 pm by visiting the link on the website at www.draeger-langendorf.com that will be provided before the service begins
SEP
22
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
September 18, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Dawn L. Tigges. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
Neighbor
