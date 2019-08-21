Dawn M. Woodward(Nee: Rosga)

April 23, 1931 - August 19, 2019

RACINE - Dawn M. Woodward, age 88, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Fair View Nursing Home, Mauston, WI. She was born in Iron Mountain, MI, April 23, 1931, daughter of the late Max and Fern (Nee: McMahon) Rosga.

United in marriage on April 1, 1949 to Creighton H. Woodward who preceded her in death in 1974.

Dawn was employed as a CNA for many years, last employed by St. Mary's Medical Center and Westview Nursing Home. Dawn's greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Robert (Cindy) Woodward, Dennis Woodward, Phyllis (Mike) Cadirci, Denise (Tom) Hrubes, Laurie (George) Vargas, Carol (Don) Boyd, Tammy Woodward, Maxine Frusher, her 22 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. In addition, she will be deeply missed by her many friends including those at the senior apartment where she resided for many years.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sons, David William Woodward, Paul "Kong" Woodward; and daughter, Debra Hall.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday from 9:30 am until time of service at 11:00 am.

