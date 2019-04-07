Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawn Marie Laznicka-Imberi.

Dawn Marie Laznicka-Imberi

April 18, 1965 - March 9, 2019

RACINE – Dawn Marie Laznicka-Imberi, 53, passed away at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Dawn was born in Racine on April 18, 1965 to Edward and Anita (nee, Gorr) Laznicka. On March 26, 1994 she married Christopher Imberi, celebrating 25 years of marriage. She worked for the City of Racine for over 18 years. Dawn was an active member of the Sister City's Council and volunteered assisting with the placement of Foreign Exchange Students with host families. Dawn also served as a missionary in Japan for 2 years.

Survivors include her husband, Christopher Imberi; children, Nathan M. Imberi, Emma Ann Imberi and Maxwell C. Imberi; her parents, Edward and Anita Laznicka; and her brothers, Edward (Laura) Laznicka, Jr., and Matthew (Sheri) Laznicka; and sister-in-law, Lucy (Dale) Olheiser. Dawn is also survived by a niece, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Dawn's love for life and generosity continues to save lives today and make families whole again with her organ donations. Today we shed our tears and grieve for our loss, but soon, our fond memories with Dawn will bring comfort and fill our hearts with joy.

A celebration of Dawn's life will be held at Purath -Strand Funeral Home on April 27, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Donate Life Wisconsin and / or Racine Sisters City Council.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com