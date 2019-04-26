Dawn Marie Laznicka-Imberi
April 18, 1965 - March 9, 2019
RACINE – Dawn Marie Laznicka-Imberi, 53, passed away at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
A celebration of Dawn's life will be held at Purath -Strand Funeral Home on April 27, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Donate Life Wisconsin and / or Racine Sisters City Council.
