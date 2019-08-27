Dawn Wagner

January 10, 1958 - August 19, 2019

Dawn Wagner passed away peacefully, with family, on August 19, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer. She was born Dawn Renee Twesme on January 10, 1958 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Dawn was loved and cherished by the love of her life Tom Arens for 24 years.

Dawn is survived by Tom, her mother Dorothy Twesme, father Duane Twesme, sister Lori (Dean) Zierten and brothers Scott (Diane) Twesme, Dwight (Michele Breheim) Twesme and Gregg Twesme and sister-in-law Lynda Twesme. Dawn was preceded in death by her brother Lance Twesme. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Dawn grew up in Racine, Wisconsin and graduated there from Park High School.

Dawn's passion was art and she was very accomplished at oil painting and pencil drawing. She won multiple awards with her artwork. She also loved being outdoors and enjoyed plein air painting, hiking, biking and gardening.

Dawn will be sorely missed by family and friends and will be forever in our hearts.

Special thanks to the Mercy Hospice Staff for their help and support.

A memorial service will not be held per Dawn's wishes.