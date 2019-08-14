Dean L Rognsvoog

August 6, 1929 - April 20, 2019

Dean Rognsvoog was a longtime resident of Big Bend , Wi. Passed away on April 20,2019 in Albany Oregon. He was 89 years old. Dean served in the Korean War.

He is survived by his four Children, Patricia Carruthers of Tn., Robert Rognsvoog of Kansas City mo., Kathleen Bradley of Lebanon Or., and David Rognsvoog of Sandy Or. 8 Grandchildren and 8 great Grandchildren. Sister in law Mary of Mobile Al.and nieces Dottie and Christy. He enjoyed golf, bowling, wooden boats,cars and tinkering with anything that needed fixing.

He will be sadly missed.Preceded in Death by Brother Bill. Graveside service August 17,2019 11:00 am. Graceland Cemetery, Racine Wi.