Deanna L. Parrish(Nee: Lynn)

June 25, 1941 - August 21, 2019

RACINE - Surrounded by her loving family, Deanna L. Parrish, age 78, died at home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born in Salinas, CA, June 25, 1941, daughter of the late James and Dorothy (Nee: Bolt) Lynn. She grew up in King City, CA and was valedictorian of her high school class. Her life was the embodiment of living in the present moment, which she did with grace, strength, optimism, and an indomitable spirit.

Deanna received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Berkeley where she served as president of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. On August 2, 1964 she was united in marriage to James O. Parrish. In their early years of marriage, Deanna taught high school history in Michigan. After moving to Racine in 1974, she co-owned and operated Schoolhouse Shoppes from 1977 to 1990. Deanna was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She was on the boards of various charitable organizations serving as president of Taylor Home, YWCA and Junior League of Racine. She also enjoyed active membership in her P.E.O. group. She was an excellent gardener and cook, enjoyed reading and needlepoint, and never got quite enough of Mah-Jongg and bridge. Above all, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who cherished her family and friends.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of fifty-five years, Jim; her daughters, Lynn Jonen of Oro Valley, AZ, and Allison Parrish of Highlands Ranch, CO; her grandchildren, Parrish Jonen and William Jonen; brother, Byron (Melanie) Lynn of Prescott, AZ; brother-in-law, William (Judy) Newbold of Cincinnati, OH; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

A memorial service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio Street, Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Jennifer Gleichauf officiating. Relatives and friends may meet Monday, September 9th at the funeral home 5-7 P.M and on Tuesday at the church 10 A.M. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the many fine medical staff members at All-Saints, University of Chicago, and Froedtert Medical Centers who provided outstanding and compassionate care during her 35-year battle with cancer.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com