Deanna Lynn Dvorak-LaCroix

November 27, 1969 - May 6, 2019

WATERFORD - Deanna Lynn Dvorak-LaCroix, 49, passed away May 6, 2019.

She was born on November 27, 1969, daughter of Dean and Gail (nee: Kelbach) Dvorak. Deanna graduated from Case High School in 1988. On June 29, 1996 she married Rodney LaCroix at Holy Communion Lutheran Church. She was a former member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church. Deanna loved outdoor activities, including bird watching and swimming. She had a special place in her heart for cats, especially Jakie.

Survived by her husband, Rodney, daughter, Alyssa (Jason) Smith, mother, Gail Dvorak, sister, Roxanne (Thomas) Robbins, mother-in-law, Barbara LaCroix, and sister-in-law, Carolyn (Jeff) Jaeger. Deanna is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, on August 20, 2011 and a brother, John Dvorak on November 13, 2014.

Memorial services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 6 p.m. with Pastor Mark Doidge officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until service time at 6 p.m.

Memorials in Deanna's name to Holy Communion Lutheran Church have been suggested.

