Deanna "Dee Dee" Ruth Beck

November 14, 1949 - July 9, 2020

Deanna "Dee Dee" Ruth Beck (nee Schmidt), age 70, passed away peacefully to eternal life July 9, 2020 with family members by her side.

Born in Menomonee Falls on November 14, 1949, to the late Eugene and Irene (nee Schlei) Schmidt. Dee Dee was the 5th of 12 siblings. On October 2, 1971 she married the love of her life David Beck. Dee Dee was an office manager at the family store Sentry Foods of Waterford and Pick N Save for most of her life. Later, she made the best food at Rochester Mini Mart. Her infectious smile was known to many in the local community. Dee Dee's house was also known to be the best place to trick-or-treat year after year. Survivors include her loving daughters Jennifer Miller (Bill Sluga) of Montello, Leah (Robert) Edquist of Paris, loving grandchildren Emilie, Grace, Carson, Ashlyn, Hope, and 10 siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother Eugene "Buddy" Schmidt Jr.

Her daughters would like to thank their close-knit family for all of their support in caring for Dee Dee. An open house celebration of Deanna's life will be held at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 Browns Lake Dr, Burlington, WI 53105) on Tuesday July 21st, 2020 at 4 PM until time of prayer service at 6:15 PM.