Deborah Ann Bergman April 22, 1956 – March 17, 2019 KANSASVILLE (formerly of Racine) – Deborah Ann (nee: Lietzke) Bergman, age 62, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of her family, on Sunday, March 17, 2019 – following an exceptionally brave 22-year battle with cancer. Deborah was born in Racine on April 22, 1956 to the late Donald F. and Julianne (nee: Hammer) Lietzke, Sr. She graduated from William Horlick High School in 1974. On October 1, 2011 Debbie married her soulmate, James Bergman, and the two became one. From that point on, Debbie & Jim were affectionately known as “Lucy & Ricky”. Deborah was employed for over 36 years by InSinkErator, until her failing health forced her to retire in 2015. Surviving are her loving husband, James; sister, Lisa Monterastelli; brothers, Fred (Mary) Lietzke and Donald (Sheila) Lietzke, Jr.; mother-in-law, Florence Bergman; sister-in-law, Mary (Cliff) Titcomb; brothers-in-law, Steve (Diane) Bergman and Pete Bergman; children, Chris (Amy) Bergman, Scott (Shana) Bergman, Paul (Jennifer) Bergman and Shayla Noltee (Alex Lemmons); many other dear relatives and friends. Services celebrating Deborah’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 3:00 pm with Pastor Don Frelitz officiating. A memorial reception / dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday, April 6th, from 1:00 – 3:00 pm. A heartfelt note of thanks to the entire team at ProHealth Care - especially Dr. Mohammad Raza & his staff, hospice (most notably, Kim), devoted caretaker, Josh; and faithful friends, Debbie & Denise for the compassionate care & support given in Deborah’s time of need. She truly appreciated all of your kindness and genuine concern. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
