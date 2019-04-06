Deborah Ann Bergman
April 22, 1956 – March 17, 2019
Kansasville (formerly of Racine) – Deborah Ann (nee: Lietzke) Bergman, age 62, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of her family, on Sunday, March 17, 2019 – following an exceptionally brave 22-year battle with cancer.
Services celebrating Debbie's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 3:00 pm with Pastor Don Frelitz officiating. A memorial reception / dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday, April 6th, from 1:00 – 3:00 pm.
