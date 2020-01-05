Deborah Lynn Wachs

December 23, 1959 - December 27, 2019

RACINE - Deborah Lynn Wachs, 60, passed away at Ascension-All Saints, on Friday, December 27, 2019, following a brief illness. Deborah was born in Kenosha, on December 23, 1959 the daughter of the late Gerald and Magdalena (nee: Perman) Schonscheck.

Deborah was a 1978 graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School. On March 21, 1982, in Holy Rosary Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Craig P. Wachs. Deborah had been employed by Lee's True Value Hardware for over twenty years. She enjoyed camping, gardening, and crafting.

Surviving are her husband, Craig; their daughter, Lindsey (fiancé, Zackary Schmidtke) Wachs; sister, Brenda Wolfe, of Green Bay; brother, Kevin (Karen) Schonscheck, of Orlando, FL, and mother-in-law, Jo Ann Wachs, of Muskego. Her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive her. In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by her brothers, Gary and Jeff Schonscheck; and sisters, Cindy Hughes, Julie Radulovic, and Denise Sikorski.

There will be a visitation in the funeral home on Thursday, January 9th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A private entombment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to .

