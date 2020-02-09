Debra Ann Ulinski

January 19, 1953 - February 5, 2020

RACINE – Debra Ann Ulinski, 67, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 surrounded by her .

Debra was born in Racine on January 19, 1953 to the late William and Patricia (Lui) Michel. She was a graduate of St Catherine's High School and was later educated at Gateway Technical College. She became a Registered Nurse and worked at St Mary's Medical Center for over 25 years. Debra was an active member of St. Rita's Parish for over 40 years, she spent many of those years volunteering as a classroom and playground mom. She enjoyed spending her time outdoors, whether it be gardening, volunteering for the Caledonia Conservancy or relaxing in her swimming pool with her family and friends.

Debra dedicated her life to the service and care of others, she was always there to lend a helping hand, a kind word, and comforting meal for anyone who was in need. She had an open heart and a special way of making you feel welcome when you needed support the most. Her devotion to her children and grandchildren was unrivaled, they were truly the loves of her life.

Survivors include her children, James (Courtney) Ulinski, Jackie (Steven) Dykstra and Angie (Matt) Scheck and their father, Mark Ulinski; her grandchildren, Aubrey, Sophia, Maya, Jacob, Mark and Regan; and a special aunt, Lorrie Jaklich. Debra is also survived by her brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and numerous friends.

A memorial visitation for Debra will be held at the funeral home on Thursday evening, February 13, 202 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Rita's Parish, 4339 Douglas Avenue on Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. A private family inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers please donate in Debra's memory to the Caledonia Conservancy.

Debra's family would like to extend a special thank you to not only her attentive care team from Horizon Home Care and Hospice; Patti Poulsen and Patti Erickson but also her lifelong friend and fellow retired nurse, Chris Cook for her never-ending love and support.

