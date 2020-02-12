Debra Ann Ulinski

Guest Book
  • "This kind, gentle, loving women is at peace, wrapped in the..."
    - Sandy & Dave Bink
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
  • "I'm so sorry for all that Debra went through. She was a..."
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. Cousin Debbie rest in..."
    - Sandi Gonzalez
Service Information
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI
53402
(262)-639-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rita's Parish
4339 Douglas Avenue
Obituary
Debra Ann Ulinski

January 19, 1953 - February 5, 2020

RACINE – Debra Ann Ulinski, 67, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 surrounded by her .

A memorial visitation for Debra will be held at the funeral home on Thursday evening, February 13, 202 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Rita's Parish, 4339 Douglas Avenue on Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. A private family inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers please donate in Debra's memory to the Caledonia Conservancy.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 12, 2020
