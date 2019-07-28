Debra L. Grudzinski (1957 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I worked with Debbie for many years at PPG.Sending prayers..."
    - Marion Koch
  • "Sending my prayers & condolences to the family. Find..."
    - XOCHITL MORALES-ZAMUDIO
Service Information
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI
53154
(414)-761-2750
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Obituary
Debra L. Grudzinski

1/7/1957 - 7/21/2019

VILLAGE OF RAYMOND - Found her sanity in the arms of her husband David on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 62 years. Beloved wife of the late David. Dear mother of Dedra (Tim "Tatboy"), stepmother of Heather and Beccie. Daughter of Carol (the late Sylvester) Harcus. Sister of the late Dean, Dan (Janet), Doug (Mary Ann), Donna (Del) Thomas and Diane (Dan) Voge. Also survived by brother-in-law's, sister-in-law's, family friend Mark Albert, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4th, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 2PM until the time of memorial service at 4PM.

"Deb is missed dearly already."

Heritage Funeral Home

9200 S. 27th St. Oak Creek, WI

www.heritagefuneral.com

414-761-2750
Published in Racine Journal Times on July 28, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Oak Creek, WI   (414) 761-2750
