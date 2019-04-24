Debra "Debbie" M. Muleski(Nee: Fulk)

January 4, 1954 - April 21, 2019

RACINE - With her husband by her side, Debra "Debbie" Muleski, age 65, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa.

She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, January 4, 1954, daughter of William and Evelyn (Nee: Miller) Fulk and had been a resident of Racine for forty-five years.

On September 14, 1991 she was united in marriage to James "Jim" C. Muleski. Debbie was employed by Belle City Veterinary Hospital for thirty-five years, being a loyal receptionist. She was member and past secretary of the 5th Street Yacht Club Women's Auxiliary and Salmon-A-Rama. Debbie enjoyed traveling with Jim across the states to Virginia and vacationing in Mexico with friends, Bob and Jeanne O'Brien. Above all she was devoted to and loved spending time with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Jim; her son, Christopher "Buster" Braun (Carrie Reed); her grandchildren, Jackson C. Braun, Evelyn K. Braun; her mother, Evelyn (Nee: Miller) Fulk Ramey; step daughters, Carrie Ann Muleski, Kelli (Mike) Woodall; step grandchildren, Ahnalee, Wade, Madeline, Raquel, and Jerome; brother, Michael (Michelle) Fulk; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Ann K. Riley, Susan (Bob) Pocius; niece, Kristi (Fred) Dannenberger, great-niece, Raina Dannenberger; other relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, William C. Fulk; her step son, James W. Muleski; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter C. and Estelle A. Muleski; and brothers-in-law, Walter J. Muleski and Gary L. Riley.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Cemetery, Town of Dover. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Tuesday at the funeral home from 9:00 am until time of service at 10:00 am.

A very special thank you to all of Debbie's caregivers at Froedtert CFAC for their loving and compassionate care.

