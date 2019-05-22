Delmar J. Kaisler

April 27, 1943 - May 20, 2019

Delmar J. Kaisler, age 76, of Prairie Du Sac, WI, died Monday May 20, 2019 at the Grace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI.

Delmar John Kaisler was born on April 27, 1943 in Racine, WI, the son of the late John F. and Agness Polansky Kaisler. On April 12, 1986 in Salem, WI, Delmar was united in marriage to Ruby Limberger. They moved to Prairie Du Sac, WI from Reedsburg, WI 3 years ago.

Delmar served in the U.S. Navy as an E-$ from September 14, 1961 until discharge on August 27, 1965. While in the Navy he earned the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Vietnam).

Delmar worked in sales at Menard's. He was a member of the Caro, Michigan VFW. He enjoyed fishing and playing euchre.

Delmar is survived by: his wife, Ruby; 2 children, Russell P. Trost of Lyndon Station, WI and Brenda J. (Jamey) Nolan of Sauk City, WI; 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a sister, Nancy (William) Mutchler of Racine, WI.

He was preceded in death by his stepson, Michael P. Trost; a brother, Ed Kaisler and a sister in law, Doris Kaisler.

The Kaisler family will receive friends from 12:00PM until the time of Funeral Services at 1:00PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Interment with Military Honors will be in St. John's Cemetery. For online guestbook: haaselockwoodfhs.com.