Delores E. DuchacNee: Ehrlich

February 26, 1929 - July 15, 2020

RACINE - Dee went to meet her Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Born in Racine, February 26, 1929, to Godfried and Marie (Nee: Weitzel) Ehrlich. A lifelong resident of Racine, graduated from Wm. Horlick High School, "Class of 1947".

On July 28, 1962 she married the love of her life, John J. "Jack" Duchac and they enjoyed over 50 years together and traveled almost all 50 states and many cruises of Caribbean, Panama Canal, Alaska, Hawaii, Vienna, Prague and England. Enjoyed many winters in Florida and visiting their family in North Carolina, and summers at their trailer in Antigo.

A faithful member since 1963 of Faith United Methodist Church and Adult Sunday School Class. Served as liturgist, chairperson of Memorials and held many offices over the years and she and Jack were financial counters over 25 years.

Worked in banking over 30 years at First National Bank, Marine Bank, then Bank One from where she retired in 1992.

Enjoyed golfing and was a past member of Shoops Monday Womens League and Tuesday Ives Groves Ladies League.

Volunteered at Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots many years.

Her family was her greatest joy and having them together was what she looked forward to.

Survived by her loving husband Jack Duchac, daughter and son-in-law Debbie (Norman) Stephan, Sturtevant, WI, son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Jonathan and Kristen Duchac, Asheville, NC; granddaughter Kristen (Bradley) Wenzel, grandson JT Duchac, sister-in-law Judith LaFave nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends.

Preceded in death by parents Godfried and Marie Ehrlich, in-laws Alvin and Lavine Duchac, brothers and sister-in-law Eugene LaFave, Jerry and Polly Duchac and special Aunt and Uncle Martha and Arthur Meyer.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 10:30 – 11:30 am Funeral services will follow at 11:30 am with Reverend Sue Barham officiating. Groups of 75 will be observed. All are asked to wear a mask. The service may be viewed live stream by going to www.meredithfuneralhome.com, Delores Duchac page, services and select livestream. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.

Memorials may be directed to Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots of Racine County.

