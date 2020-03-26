Delores Jean Wojcik(Nee Dexter)

May 5, 1931 – March 24, 2020

RACINE – Delores Jean Wojcik, 88, passed away at her home with her family at her side on March 24, 2020.

Delores was born in Racine to the late William and Dorothy Dexter on May 11, 1931. She was raised in the Catholic Church and on April 24, 1964, she was united in marriage to Adolph M. Wojcik.

Delores was employed by Multi-Products Co. until her retirement in 1986. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and decorating. Delores appreciated being a fashionista. She also liked shopping at second hand stores. Most importantly, Delores loved her family as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and best friend.

Delores is survived by her husband, Adolph; children: Elaine Gegare, Roberta Sadowski (Milton Kaprelian), Richard Sadowski, Debra (Greg) Lofgren, Dennis (Tina) Sadowski, and John (Michele) Wojcik; 23 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Linda Sadowski; aunt, Bernice Uhr; niece, Michele Gegare; and her beloved cat, Barnie.

Per Delores' wishes, she was cremated and a private family gathering will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeracine.com.

The family thanks Hospice Alliance and all the caregivers over the last year.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361