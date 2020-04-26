Delores Jewel Dyer

March 24, 1931 - April 23, 2020

RACINE - Delores Dyer, 89, went to the lord on April 23, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

Delores was born on March 24, 1931 to the late Irving and Jewel (nee Kerr) Gerbensky in Hartland, Wisconsin. She married her loving husband, Glenn Dyer, on September 30, 1950 in Racine. They were married for 65 years before he preceded her in death on September 31, 2009.

Delores and Glenn enjoyed owning a bakery, 'Dyer's Taylor Ave Bakery', as Glenn was a baker for 50 years. Delores and Glenn loved to camp and enjoyed many years in their favorite camping spot in Baraboo, Wisconsin. She was dedicated member to St. Michael's Episcopal Church. She also loved to spend her time with her grandchildren and her wonderful cat Lucy.

Left to cherish Delores' memory is her five children; Deborah (Don) Helvick, Steve (Larae) Dyer, Penny (Douglas) Kroes, Lorie (Gary) Cunningham, David (Bobbie) Dyer; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Akin; and her sister-in-law, Evie (Robert) Belland.

Delores was also preceded in death by her bother-in-law, Gordy Akin.

A private interment of Delores will take place at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Memorials in Deloris name may be directed to Hospitality Center Racine on 614 Main Street. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mohammed, Amy, Jackie, and Salomon at Hospice Alliance for taking care of Delores near the end of her earthly life. Also a special thank you to Father Dustin at St. Michael's Episcopal Church.

