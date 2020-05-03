Delores M. Gautsch 1938 - 2020 Delores Mary (nee: Hopkins) Gautsch, 81, of Racine passed away at her residence on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born in Jump River, Wisconsin on October, 17, 1938 to the late John and Virginia (nee: Adolf) Hopkins. Delores was united in marriage to Glenn Gautsch on April 13, 1973 in Racine. She received an associate's degree in human services and was was a social worker for the city of Racine for many years, retiring in 1994. Survived by her children, Ted Burman, Glenn (Natalie) Gautsch and Virginia Burman; step children, Terry Gautsch, David Gautsch, Anna Gautsch and Vickie Hackman; grandchildren, Ryan, Tom (Samantha), Justin, Ana, Marcus, Kyle, Dalton, Spencer, Kristina, Sarah, Ben and Bradlee; brothers, Richard (Sandra) Hopkins, Gary Hopkins, Tom (Julie) Hopkins; sister, Marcella Feil and sister-in-law, June Hopkins. She is further survived by many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, including her favorite fishing and berry picking nephew, Mike Hopkins. Preceded in death by her sons, John and Thomas Burman, brothers, Robert and Clyde Hopkins, sister-in-law, Judy Hopkins and brother-in-law, George Feil. Private family services will take place at a later date. Those wishing to remember Delores in a special way, please take a day to go fishing with those you love. A special thank you to Heidi Gannaway for the special care and love provided to our mother and the Ascension At Home Hospice staff. Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com STURINO FUNERAL HOME 3014 Northwestern Ave. 262-632-4479
Published in Journal Times on May 3, 2020.