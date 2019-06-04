Deloris C. Bacon

July 18, 1939 – May 30, 2019

CALEDONIA– Deloris Carol (nee: Ginn) Bacon, age 79, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, May 30, 2019 at her daughter's home in Caledonia.

Deloris was born in Knoxville, TN on July 18, 1939 and came to Racine in the early 1960's. On December 19, 1965, she was united in marriage with the love of her life & soulmate, Merlin James Bacon. A part of Deloris died the day her beloved Merlin passed away on February 9, 2018.

Active with her children's education and volunteer of the PTA at Olympia Brown, Deloris went on to become employed with Racine Unified School District and eventually with Lincoln Lutheran Nutrition Program as a site manager at the dining center at the Cesar Chavez Community Center (Douglas Park), from where she retired after almost 15 years of service. Among her interests, she enjoyed crafts, knitting, floral arranging, and had a special place in her heart for all animals, especially cats. Above all, Deloris was all about her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her son, James (Lee) Bacon; daughter, Jennifer (Ricardo) Alvarez; grandchildren, Ryan, Abby, Taner, Ashley, Ricardo & Anyssa; great-granddaughter, Ava; other special relatives and friends.

In accordance with Deloris's wishes, private services were held.

