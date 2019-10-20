DeMarco Quinn Edwards

Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
DeMarco Quinn Edwards

DeMarco Quinn Edwards, age32, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 12:00pm in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County LineRd., Racine, WI.

Visitation will be in the chapel from 10:00am until the time of service. Please visit the funeral home website for DeMarco's full obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 20, 2019
