DeMarco Quinn Edwards

DeMarco Quinn Edwards, age32, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 12:00pm in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County LineRd., Racine, WI.

Visitation will be in the chapel from 10:00am until the time of service. Please visit the funeral home website for DeMarco's full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory.

4600 County Line Rd

Racine, WI 53405

262-552-9000

www.draeger-Langendorf.com